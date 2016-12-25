Thank PM Modi for appreciation of Assam’s initiatives towards cashless economy: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

PM Modi lauded the government of Assam for their efforts to turn towards digital payments and transactions. (PTI)

PM Modi lauded the government of Assam for their efforts to turn towards digital payments and transactions; in this year’s last Mann ki Baat programme, which was aired at Doordarshan and All India Radio. Narendra Modi praised Sarbananda Sonowal’s government in taking up the ‘cashless economy’ initiative in fighting corruption, black money and terrorism. Modi said, “In the last few days, cashless transactions across the country have increased by 200-300%.” He also stressed that there’s increased awareness regarding online payments and use of technology for digital transactions.

Owing to demonetisation, recently almost the entire winter session of Parliament was wasted as the opposition didn’t allow smooth functioning of both the Houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hinted at unleashing more radical reforms, saying his government will not shy away from taking difficult decisions that are in national interest and admitted the note ban caused “short-term pain”. Admitting that the demonetisation drive has caused some “short-term pains” to the public, Modi said this “will bring in benefits in the long-term”.