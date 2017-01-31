Thane civic polls: Shiv Sena promises Shivaji memorial, film institute in manifesto

A memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a Central Park, an aquarium of international standard are some of the mega projects promised by Shiv Sena in its manifesto. (Source: IE)

A memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji, a Central Park, an aquarium of international standard are some of the mega projects promised by Shiv Sena in its manifesto for the next month’s election to Thane Municipal Corporation. Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde released the manifesto: “Panchvis Varsha Vishwasachi, Panchvis Varshe Vikasachi” (25 years of trust and development) which also mentions the track record of Sena, the ruling party in civic body.

It promises to give a facelift to Ghodbunder fort which currently is in dilapidated condition. Prominent among the promises is the construction of a science centre on the lines of Nehru Planetarium in Mumbai; setting up of a film institute and studio for amateurs; a box museum; a miniature garden; a 3-D photo garden on the lines of one in Bangkok, a theme park etc.

“When it comes to development of the city, we always take everyone into confidence. We don’t work for deriving political credit,” Shinde said. The civic body is going to polls on February 21 along with nine other corporations including Mumbai in state.