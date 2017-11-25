Thane building collapse toll climbs to four

The official from the city police control said with the recovery of the woman’s body, the toll has risen to four. On Friday, the body of 18-year-old Ruksa Ahmed Khan was retrieved from the rubble.

Besides, nine others were injured when the three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi town. According to the Disaster Management Unit of Thane, the seven-year-old building named ‘Tahir Dinjore’, where seven families lived, collapsed around 9 a.m. on Friday trapping several people beneath the debris. Among the injured, a few were taken to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital and the rest to Thane Civil Hospital.

Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday evening visited the injured at the hospital and spoke to the medical authorities about their condition. Few more victims are still believed to be trapped in the debris and rescue works continued on Saturday morning for the second day.

Though the building was a recent construction and allegedly unauthorised, it is not known if it was included in the list of dangerous constructions. However, the owner, Tahir Ansari has been detained. The building was located in congested K.G. Nagar area of Navi Basti area in this powerloom town and rescue teams had to demolish adjoining structures to clear the narrow lanes for passage of fire brigade and other vehicles. Two teams of Thane and Bhiwandi fire brigade, two teams of National Disaster Response Force, along with more than 60 workers are engaged in rescue operations.