Thane building collapse: 1 dead, 20 still trapped in debris in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

A portion of a three-storey building today collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi claiming life of one. Following the mishap, two NDRF teams have been mobilised and the fire brigade is also present on the spot. It is feared that 20 more people are still trapped in the debris of the building. Besides the death of one, it is also being reported that three people have been injured in the accident. The rescue operations is still underway. The mishap took place in Bhakti Nagar area in Bhiwandi in the early hours of Friday morning. Reportedly the building is in a slum area surrounded by narrow lanes which is making the rescue operation difficult National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. Rescue teams, including two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and a fire brigade, have been rushed to the spot and operations are still underway.

A portion of a three floor building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. 1 dead and 3 injured. Rescue teams at the spot pic.twitter.com/w18g8sp2Xc — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2017

The neighbours have extended help to rescue the trapped ones from the debris. According to Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam, ”the building in Navi Vasti locality collapsed at around 9 am.” Senior police and civic officials have also rushed to the spot, he added.

(Further details awaited)