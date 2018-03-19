‘Thak thak’ gang kingpin ‘Guruji’ arrested at New Delhi railway station; here’s how his troop operated

Under the gang’s modus operandi, the criminals stole from cars by professing a fake checking of vehicles and getting the driver out of the car. (Representational Image: Reuters)

‘Thak thak’ gang leader, known popularly as Guruji, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch on Friday, March 16, at the New Delhi Railway Station. This 48-year-old accused was caught with around Rs 8 lakh that he had stolen from a businessman, reported TOI. The accused was arrested while he was heading back to Delhi from Kolkata after successfully a number of robberies.

DCP Bhisham Singh said that they had received a tip-off that the suspect, Kanhaiyan, would be arriving in New Delhi and teams had been on the lookout. He was finally arrested by the team led by ACP Aditya Gautam and inspector Sunil Jain when he deboarded the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani train. Along with cash, the police also seized a pistol from him. As of now, he is being interrogated about his gang and the hideout of his gang members.

According to Alok Kumar, the Joint Commissioner (crime), the accused belonged to Madurai but had his base in Inderpuri in Delhi. Kanhiayan operated by sending his gang members to different states to commit crimes and then by flying in there himself once the booty was collected.

How did Thak Thak gang operate?

Under the gang’s modus operandi, the criminals stole from cars by professing a fake checking of vehicles and getting the driver out of the car. This method was adopted by him with his friends and then he went on to teach the trick to other members. DCP Bhisham Singh said that a large number of men, as well as women, were a part of his gang. A particular role was given by him to each member of his gang.