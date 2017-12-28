Test by fire for Sachin Pilot, or will Congress look to protect its top Rajasthan leader? Suspense soars

Congress maintains suspense over Sachin Pilot

The Congress, on Wednesday, nominated Karan Singh Yadav as the party’s candidate for the by-election to the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan. However, the suspense continues on its candidate for Ajmer. There was speculation that Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot will contest from Ajmer, the seat he lost in 2014. As per a report by The Indian Express, Sachin Pilot will spare time for campaigning in both constituencies since he is the party’s state unit chief. The Congress leadership is yet to make up its mind on Pilot’s role: a contestant, or an organiser, as the state Congress chief. By-elections for Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and the Mandalgarh Vidhan Sabha seat have been forced due to the demise of BJP leaders Sanwar Lal Jat, Mahant Chand Nath and Kirti Kumari, respectively, who represented these seats. A defeat for Pilot will be a big loss of face and whether or not to field him

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the candidature of Karan Singh Yadav as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Lok Sabha from Alwar parliamentary constituency,” a statement from party’s central election committee in-charge Oscar Fernandes said. A doctor by profession, Yadav has been a former MP from Alwar in 2004 when he defeated Chand Nath. He has also been a two-time MLA from Behrod.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Sachin Pilot accused the BJP government of deliberately stalling development of Ajmer Lok Sabha in past four years. Pilot said people of the state were now waiting to defeat BJP in the upcoming by-elections. On his way to Rajsamand district where he unveiled the statue of martyr Nimb Singh at village Rajwa on Thursday, Pilot told reporters, “For four years the BJP deliberately halted Ajmer’s development but now its ministers are making a beeline to the district. People want to ask these ministers where they were missing until now.” He added, “Forget getting new development projects for Ajmer, even the projects that we initiated were not completed by the BJP despite being in power at the Centre and in the state. People will now give their verdict on the four years under the present government and the previous five years of development under the Congress.” Pilot also said that people will ensure the victory of Congress from Ajmer, Alwar and Mandalgarh seats as they were eager to reply to BJP’s “false promises.”