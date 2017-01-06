Terrorists open fire outside NC MLC Showkat Ganie’s house in Jammu and Kashmir

In a shocking incident, terrorists opened fire on a guard outside National Conference lawmaker Showkat Hussain Ganie’s, who had hailed Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani as freedom fighter, residence in Shopian district. (Representative image by IE)

In a shocking incident, terrorists opened fire on a guard outside National Conference lawmaker Showkat Hussain Ganie’s, who had hailed Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani as freedom fighter, residence in Shopian district. The incident took place last night. It has been learned that Ganie was not present during the time of incident. According to report, guard fired back in retaliation.

Earlier, in a shocking comment, Ganie, an MLC, had said that Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani, who was killed in a battle with forces, was a freedom fighter. Hussain made his remarks during a debate in the Legislative Council, kashmirlife.net reported. In his speech, Ganie even went on to allege that Kashmiris will continue to cross over the LoC till the issue will be resolved. Interrupting his speech, a PDP leader sought clarification from Ganie that if his words belong to his party, or the opinion was his personal.

In a heated exchange of word, Gani said that he stands by his remarks, and again referred the Hizbul Terrorist as “Freedom Fighter”. The leader even refused to call Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin a terrorist. Ganie, in a conversation with Times Now, said that Salahuddin is not a terrorist he even believed in India Constitution and fought elections here.

In assembly, he said that Salahuddin crossover to Pakistan with the motive of seeking resolution of long-pending Kashmir dispute. Time and again it has been seen that local Kashmiri leaders have been making objectionable comments in assembly and media.