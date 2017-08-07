Terrorists caught on camera as they try to snatch rifle of bank guard in Budgam of Jammu and Kashmir, video goes viral; WATCH

In a 12 seconds video, the guard was seen sitting on his chair when a man and tried to snatch his rifle. (Viddeo grab/ANI)

In a shocking incident, terrorists tried to snatch rifle of a bank guard in Charari Sharief town of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. However, the guard did not surrender before the terrorists. Instead, he resisted and succeeded to foil the attempt to take his rifle. The incident came to light in a video released by news agency ANI, captioned “J&K:Terrorists tried to snatch rifle of bank guard in Budgam district’s Charari Sharief. The guard resisted and foiled the attempt.”

In a 12 seconds video, the guard was seen sitting on his chair when a man and tried to snatch his rifle. Dragged with the arm to the gate, the guard did not let him take it. Few persons also came forward to help the guard. After failing to take the rifle, the man ran away.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir, at present, is reeling under the issue of Article 35 A, which empowers the state legislature to define permanent residents of the state. Separatists in Kashmir on Monday called for a shutdown on August 12 to protest what they termed attempts to abrogate Article 35 A of the Constitution and other issues, reported PTI.

WATCH the video here:

#WATCH J&K:Terrorists tried to snatch rifle of bank guard in Budgam district’s Charari Sharief. The guard resisted and foiled the attempt. pic.twitter.com/3ZJ1lrFeez — ANI (@ANI_news) August 7, 2017

According to the report, separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik have issued a joint statement, in which people are appealed to observe a shutdown on Saturday, August 12 against the attempts to abrogate the state subject law (Article 35-A) which has been in vogue here for centuries.