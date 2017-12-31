  3. Terrorists attack CRPF training centre in Pulwama, 2 injured

2 or 3 terrorists stormed into the CRPF Training Center in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district.

2 or 3 terrorists stormed into the CRPF Training Center in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district.
In an intrusion bid that occurred in the wee hours of the morning, 2 or 3 terrorists stormed into the CRPF Training Center in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The incident happened at Awantipora where terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began firing to enter the Center . “Fidayeen managed to enter Lethpora camp at around 2:10 AM. As per report, two of our men got injured during initial intrusion from J&K Police Commando training area side. There is quite possibility of similar type of attack on other camp also,” CRPF has been quoted saying by ANI.

