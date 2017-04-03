Terrorists attack CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, at least six jawans injured

The attack came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state. (ANI)

Terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy in Sim today injuring at least three jawans. A girl is also reported to be injured during the cross firing. The attack came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state to inaugurate India’s longest highways tunnel – Chenani-Nashri to the nation.

Speaking to reporters after the attack CRPF Public Relations Officer B Chaudhary that the companies were going from Jammu to Srinagar when they were fired upon. He also added that six jawans were injured in the attack who have been shifted to the hospital.

Earlier in the day today, an Army Jawan was arrested at the Srinagar Airport for carrying two live grenades. He was identified as belonging to 17 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles from Darjeeling. While being questioned, the Jawan had reportedly said he was unaware of the presence of grenades in his possession.

J&K: Zainab Ashiq Wani who was injured in the CRPF convoy attack near Pantha Chowk in Srinagar admitted to hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/KuzZFkku49 — ANI (@ANI_news) April 3, 2017

However, the jawan later said that he was carrying grenades to catch fish by carrying blast in the river. The jawan further said that two more officers were also involved and he was used as a “couriers”, Army sources were quoted to have said.

An official of the anti-hijacking force said that the jawan was taken into custody after two hand grenades were found from his possession and was being questioned about explosives.

The arrested jawan was posted in Uri. Security agencies are investigating the angle of “mischief” or an “oversight” that caused the development, reports ANI. ““Necessary action will be taken against him. I am heading to the airport now,” Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid told reporters.

During his speech the prime minister had also appealed to the misguided youth of the state to shun terrorism and focus on improving the tourism in the state.