‘Terrorists and rapists can use flights but Ravindra Gaikwad cannot’: Here’s how Union Minister Anant Geete defended Shiv Sena MP and threatened to skip PM Modi’s dinner

Union Minister Anant Geete on Thursday spoke about the airlines’ ban, saying that terrorists and rapists could travel in flights but fellow Shiv Sena MP Ravindra could not. He further said that if the matter wasn’t solved within the 10th of April, Shiv Sena would not attend NDA’s meeting. He also told the media that no misconduct had taken place in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Ravindra Gaikwad issue. Earlier it had been reported that the airline’s ban on the Shiv Sena MP might get lifted today, although the police case against him is expected to remain intact.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena had issued a statement saying that if Gaikwad was not let to fly with the domestic airlines, the party would not allow any flight take off from the Mumbai airports. Meanwhile, Air Indian has been asked to increase security arrangements in all airports of the city. Gaikwad, although had refused to issue and apology to Air stating that they had misbehaved with him. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Gaikwad had apologised to the parliament but refuse to do the same with Air India and its staffer citing misbehaviour as a reason.

He had also complained about being on severe media trial despite the lack of any inquiry into the matter. In March, Gaikwad had used his slippers to hit a 60-year old staffer of Air India for having to travel in an all economy class flight despite having a business class ticket. He was later seen on tv interviews boasting about his actions against the staffer. After the news of the incident went viral, Air India, along with all domestic airlines had banned Gaikwad from flying in their networks. Gaikwad had since tried to book tickets under other aliases but has been promptly refused by airlines all over the country.