Terrorist Hafiz Saeed to launch political party in Pakistan? India says it is a matter of concern

The external affairs ministry has raised serious concerns over the reports that Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed may launch his political party in Pakistan. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay, while addressing the media today, said, “The person who has traded in bullets to take human lives, is he trying to hide behind ballot, that is a matter of concern.” According to reports, Hafiz Saeed has decided to rename his terror outfit Jamaat ud Dawah as the Milli Muslim League Pakistan. CNN News 18 reported that Saeed will register his party with the Election Commission of Pakistan and may launch it on August 14 in Lahore.

The latest development in Pakistan is significant because former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was recently disqualified by the Supreme Court, after he was found guilty in the Panama Papers case. Pakistan had earlier reportedly put Saeed under house arrest. Saeed shares a close relationship with the Pakistani Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the Punjab Government on July 31 issued a notification to extend the house arrest of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed for two more months. He was under house arrest since January 31, 2017. Saeed is among the world’s most dreaded terrorists and wanted by India and the United States. He also carries a bounty of USD 10 million on his head.

According to report by Quint, Pakistani courts have a history of ruling in favour of Saeed every time he is placed under house arrest. PTI reported that a Pakistani court reserved its verdict on June 7 in the detention case. A division bench headed by Justice Abdul Sami Khan reserved the decision after the Punjab government law officer submitted a reply and Saeed’s counsel A K Dogar completed his arguments. According to the Punjab government’s reply, Saeed and his aides – Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain – were detained on the instruction of the federal government for their alleged involvement in activities prejudicial to peace and security of the country.