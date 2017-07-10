Amarnath Yatra attack Live Updates: 7 yatris killed, 15 injured in terror strike; Srinagar Jammu highway closed

A group of terrorist attacked a police convoy in the region that ended up injuring three special operation groupmen. (Image: Representational/ PTI)

Amarnath Yatra attack: In a horrific turn to events, as many as 7 Amarnath yatris were killed and as many as 15 injured in an encounter, according to India Today TV. PTI adds that 5 of them were women. There is no official confirmation as yet and Financial Express Online has not been able to confirm it independently. Times Now TV channel is saying that PDP has confirmed the attack has taken place. The channel has also indicated that the casualties are higher. The terrorist attack was on a bus carrying pilgrims. According to India Today TV, CRPF jawans have rushed to the spot. The channel is also saying that as many as three policemen are injured and that there are other yatris too who are on the injured list. The encounter took place in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the report, a group of terrorists attacked the convoy. The terrorists escaped after the attack. Search operations are underway and the entire area has been cordoned off. The injured officials were immediately taken to the nearby hospitals and there has been no further update on their condition. India Today TV has also said that authorities have closed the Jammu Srinagar highway.

Times Now is saying that attacks were launched in as many as 2 places, but again there is no official confirmation available as yet.

Times Now has tweeted the initial reaction of MoS PMO Jitendra Singh and quoted him as saying, “This is not only attack on a particular faith, but attack on composite culture that Kashmir stood by.” He also added, “Composite culture of Kashmir is under assault. All of us have to ponder seriously.” However, there is still no official statement from authorities.

The Indian Express reported that the terrorists in the second attack targetted a police party in Bantigoo. In his reaction, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to say, “Very sad news. The attack cannot be condemned strongly enough. My sympathies to the families & prayers for the injured.” He posted another one that said, “The one thing we had all feared this year during the yatra. In spite of recent successes against militants & unprecedented force presence.”

The attack on Amarnath Yatris is happening on the day the Jammu and Kashmir Police said it had arrested 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba gunmen, including Sandeep Kumar Sharma alias Adil, who reportedly hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express said.

CNN News 18 reports that National Conference reacted by saying that attack was to vitiate situation in Jammu and Kashmir. CNN News 18 also said that in his reaction, Mirwaiz said that pilgrims have and always will be respected guests.

According to CNN News 18, the bus is unregistered and was not part of the convoy.