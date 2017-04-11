Terrorism needs to be rooted out from all parts of world: Pranab Mukherjee

This was asserted by him during a meeting the President had with visiting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Rashtrapati Bhavan here yesterday. (Reuters)

Terrorism in all its forms needs to be rooted out by urgent and comprehensive action by peace- loving nations in all parts of the world, President Pranab Mukherjee has said. This was asserted by him during a meeting the President had with visiting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Rashtrapati Bhavan here yesterday. Mukherjee said “it is a matter of satisfaction that our people have a regular dialogue on the challenges of terrorism”. “India has been consistent in its position that terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances and that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations needs to be rooted out by urgent and comprehensive action by peace-loving nations in all parts of the world,” an official release issued today said.

Mukherjee said “India is keen to ramp up the nuclear energy component of our total energy mix plans as part of our efforts to enhance the use of clean energy and save fossil fuels”. “India sees a key role for Australian uranium supplies in this process. India appreciates Australia’s efforts in this direction,” he said.

Stating that more than 60,000 Indian students are studying in Australia, the President said there is huge potential for cooperation in the education sector between the two nations. “Our institutional frameworks have the potential to broaden bilateral cooperation in this sector,” Mukherjee said. Welcoming the Australian Prime Minister to India, the President said India values its growing cooperation with Australia.

“Bilateral relations between India and Australia have become multi-faceted and grown considerably in the last few years. Our fruitful cooperation in multilateral fora reflects the growing mutual understanding and closer cooperation between the two countries,” Mukherjee said. The President said India could be an attractive option for long-term investment. The ‘Make in India Conference’ and ‘Invest in India Conference’ programmes have been designed for enhancing economic cooperation and investments, he said.