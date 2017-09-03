Terrorism is biggest enemy of mankind, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu underlined the need for entire humanity to speak in one voice to condemn terror of any kind. (Reuters)

Terrorism is the biggest enemy of mankind and the biggest danger to the world peace, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu today said in Hyderabad. He also stressed on the need for international community to come together and curb it mercilessly. Addressing the 78th session of Institut de Droit International (IDI), Institute of International Law, at the NALSAR University of Law this evening, the vice president said India in later years and particularly after the September 11 attacks put considerable effort in fighting international terrorism.

“Several conventions resulted from the efforts exerted under the auspices of the United Nations. Mention may be made in this connection of the SAARC convention on the suppression of international terrorism as well as the Indian proposal to conclude a comprehensive convention on suppression of international terrorism now under consideration of the UN,” he said.

“…That’s the need of the hour…the biggest danger to the world peace is from terror. Terror has no religion, it has no colour and it has no sex. But, unfortunately some people are trying to mix terror and religion for their own narrow political and partisan ends.

“The world community must be aware of the evil designs of these forces and see to it that we all come together for an agreement at the earliest to have a comprehensive convention on suppression of international terrorism,” the vice president said.

Naidu further said “Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the mankind. I underline and I urge upon the international community particularly the lawyers and professionals to come to some understanding and bring stringent laws in their respective countries and broad international agreement on fighting terror and ending all sources of terror.”

He said “what has happened in India the pain was not felt by others earlier but now today what has happened in the US, what has happened in European countries and different parts of the world.

“Everybody is becoming a victim…that’s why I said it’s an enemy of humanity and it should be curbed mercilessly. And it should be curbed legally, politically and administratively and it should be curbed by creating awareness among the people.”

“There cannot be any justification at all for terror. However great the cause may be, there are legal methods. Now we are living in a civilised world.

“World is moving on and we are living in a global village and we are not living in isolation…we must all resolve to come together and take strong resolve to put an end to this menace of terror which is enemy of the mankind, which is affecting the progress of people of world community,” he said.

India is keen to see the conclusion of this important convention in the near future without further delay in view of the growing incidents of international terrorism, which are threatening world peace, the vice president added.

India’s foreign policy is based on sovereign equality of states, non-intervention in the internal affairs of other states and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with principles articulated in Article 33 of the United Nations, he said.

India attaches huge importance to the implementation of international statutes and the rule of law, and is a firm believer in promotion of peace and justice globally, said Naidu.

The Institute of International Law is meeting for the first time in India in its long history of nearly 150 years.