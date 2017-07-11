Terrorism in Kashmir small issue, Army can handle it: Ex-Lt Gen DS Hooda

Noting that social structure in the Valley is breaking down, Hooda said the younger generation is not listening to the elders and is coming on the roads and pelting stones. (Representative Image: PTI)

Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda today said terrorism in Kashmir was a small issue and the Army can handle it on its own. “There has been a lack of political will when it comes to solving the Kashmir issue. Terrorism in Kashmir is a very small issue as a handful of militants are active in the Valley and the Army can handle it on its own,” Hooda said at an event. “However, there is a need of greater, mature political will to address the dissatisfaction growing among the youths of the Valley,” he added. Noting that social structure in the Valley is breaking down, Hooda said the younger generation is not listening to the elders and is coming on the roads and pelting stones. “After the killing of Burhan Wani, anger (of the people) came out on the street and unfortunately, there was mishandling in terms of maintaining law and order and the use of pellet guns caused injuries and anger spread through social media,” he claimed. Hooda claimed that after the 2014 floods in Jammu and Kashmir, the rescue operation carried out by the Army was good, but later the process of rehabilitation and compensation slowed which is one the contributing factor for people’s dissatisfaction towards the government.