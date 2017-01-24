Terror threat ahead of Republic Day; Intelligence inputs suggest terrorists may dress like Afghans

Commuting in Delhi was reduced to a crawl earlier today as the authorities carried out a Republic Day full dress rehearsal parade. (Source: PTI)

With Republic Day just two days away, the country is on high alert. As per reports by ‘Times Now’, terrorists are planning to attack the country again. Intelligence inputs suggest that terrorists are planning to strike on Thursday in an Afghan get up and they have also accessed passports using fraudulent means.

In the meantime, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is this year’s Republic Day function’s chief guest, is likely to visit the country today on a three-day visit. He will also be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan tomorrow. He will also lay wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at the Raj Ghat.

Same day , the crown prince will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the afternoon at the Hyderabad House in the national capital after which there will be exchange of agreements between both sides. After that, he is scheduled to meet Vice President Hamid Ansari at hotel Leela Palace and then call on President Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. On Thursday, he will return to bu Dhabi after witnessing the Republic Day parade.

Commuting in Delhi was reduced to a crawl yesterday as the authorities carried out a Republic Day full dress rehearsal parade. Massive traffic jams were witnessed in various parts of central Delhi as the parade that began at 9.50 AM from Vijay Chowk moved towards the Red Fort. It affected commute times in the city hugely as all the routes around the area remained closed for the drill. Even in areas such as Mayur Vihar Phase I, traffic restrictions placed by Delhi Traffic Police caused a delay as long as one-and-a-half hours.

(With inputs from ANI)