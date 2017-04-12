Terror launch pads destroyed across LoC in surgical strikes active again: Army



The terror launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), which were destroyed by the army during the surgical strikes, is active yet again, an NDTV report has said quoting an army official. Last year on September 29, the army carried out a surgical strike at the terrorists launch pads across PoK, days after Uri attack in which 19 Indian soldiers had lost their lives.

The relations between India and Pakistan had hit further low on Monday after the neighbouring country announced death sentence to Ex-Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadav. He has been under the captivity of Pakistan since last year on charges of “spying”, even as he was in Iran on a business trip.

Speaking Lok Sabha on the issue, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, saying, ““There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is an act of premeditated murder.”

Since the verdict in Pakistan, protests have erupted across the country. From Parliament to the streets, the clamour has grown to save Jadhav.

Only yesterday, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir had told Lok Sabha that terror incidents had reduced in Jammu and Kashmir after the attack. He added that while 193 terrorist incidents took place in the state between April 1 and September 30 last year, between October 1 and March 31 this year 155 terror attacks were reported in the state. He had also said that there was a significant reduction in a number of stone-pelting incidents after the surgical strikes in the state.

He added that at least 35 terrorists were killed last year when they were trying to infiltrate into the country. Till February 2017, at least 43 attempts of infiltration were made from across the border. In 2016, not less than 20 terrorist attacks took place along the border in the state, in which 11 security personnel and one civilian lost their lives. This year, at least four terrorist attacks took place along the border till March in which three civilians were killed, the minister told the House.

