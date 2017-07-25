Terror groups exploiting social media for communication, says government

Terrorist groups are exploiting social media and encrypted cyber platforms for the purpose of communication, the Lok Sabha was informed today. (Source: IE)

Terrorist groups are exploiting social media and encrypted cyber platforms for the purpose of communication, the Lok Sabha was informed today. “Terrorist elements and criminal elements are reportedly exploiting electronic communication, including social media platform and encrypted cyber platform, for the purpose of communication,” Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in a written reply to a question.

Ahir said in order to counter terror activities, there exists a close and effective coordination between intelligence and security agencies at the Centre and the states. “The cyber space is being closely monitored to keep a watch on the activities of terrorist groups,” he said.