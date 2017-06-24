Terror attack in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, one CRPF officer martyred, 2 others wounded in an ambush

A search operation has been launched to nab the two to three terrorists said to be involved in the attack. (Source: PTI)

In yet another incident of terror attack, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, Sub-Inspector Sahib Shukla was martyred while two jawans along with a civilian were wounded in a terror attack in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. The terrorists fired upon the CRPF vehicle and ran towards a school, according to news channel India Today. A search operation has been launched to nab the two to three terrorists said to be involved in the attack. Ravideep Sahi, Inspector General of the CRPF, has told ANI that a Sub-Inspector has been killed and two others have been wounded, Sahi said ”A Sub Inspector has ben killed and two jawans were wounded after our vehicle was fired upon”. CNN-New18 quoting CRPF PRO has said that the terrorists may have been holding up in a school. Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, according to Republic.

According to PTI, the CRPF men who were attacked were part of a Road Opening Party (ROP). The men were sitting outside their vehicle when they were attacked by the terrorists just before 6 PM.

The attack comes a day after Mohammad Ayub Pandit, a Deputy Superintendent of Police was stripped and killed by a mob inside Srinagar’s Jama Masjid. The body of the slain police officer was later dragged outside the mosque and thrown in a drain.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the police officer’s lynching a ‘shameful incident’, she said, ”The police officer had told his security guards to go home and offer prayers on the holy night of Shab-e-Qadr, this was a breach of trust”.