Terrifying! When a ferocious tiger gatecrashed a wedding reception in Madya Pradesh

Tiger gatecrashes a wedding in Madhya Pradesh

A wedding ceremony is one of the most important days in the life of the bride and the bridegroom as well as for their families. But, what if, the wedding ceremony turns into a nightmare? Something of this sort happened in Masulkhapa village of Madya Pradesh. The tiger’s entry into the wedding reception caused panic among the whole gathering. As per a Times of India report, the reception was going on when a tiger entered the pandal. On spotting the massive beast, petrified villagers screamed and ran helter-skelter. They finally did manage to drive away the tiger towards the forest. Later the tiger crossed borders and reached Maharashtra, where he attacked a woman. It was 5 AM on Wednesday when the tiger attacked Shantabai Zingru Karkade, of Sundartola village, Nagpur district (Maharashtra). Reportedly she had gone to attend nature’s call when the tiger pounced on her. She has been admitted at a government hospital in Tumsar, as per the report. The forest officials and NGOs monitoring the tiger told ToI that the tiger stays close to the human settlements and is attracted to light.

The forest officials admitted that the tiger is bold by instinct and doesn’t hesitate walking across human settlements even in broad daylight. The officials added that a team had been monitoring the tiger since this monsoon but said the tiger’s past could not be traced.

A seven-member committee has already been constituted to monitor the tiger. As of now, three separate teams are monitoring the tiger. The behaviour of the target has been dubbed as ‘unusual’ by the officials monitoring him.