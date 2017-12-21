Term of G Rohini commission on sub-categorisation extended

The extension will enable the commission to submit a comprehensive report on the sub-categorisation of OBCs after consultation with stakeholders, a government statement said.

The Cabinet today approved the extension of term of a five-member commission headed by Justice (retd) G Rohini, which was examining the sub- categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), till April 2 next year. The extension will enable the commission to submit a comprehensive report on the sub-categorisation of OBCs after consultation with stakeholders, a government statement said. The commission was constituted with the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind on October 2 and it was stipulated to submit its report within 10 weeks from the assumption of charge by the chairperson, the statement said.

It commenced functioning on October 11 and has since interacted with all the states and Union Territories having reservation for OBCs, and the state backward classes commissions. The commission has requisitioned data from 197 higher education institutions regarding admission of OBCs to higher education courses during the last three years.

It has also sought data regarding recruitment of OBC persons in government jobs during the last three years in government departments, public sector banks and financial institutions to determine inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the castes or communities included in the central list of OBCs. Keeping in view the voluminous data involved and the time required for its analysis to prepare a comprehensive report, the commission had sought extension of its term by 12 weeks, the statement added.