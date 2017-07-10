Terai, Dooars not to be included in Gorkhaland demands Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad

Tribal women living in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area are starving because of the indefinite strike by GJM. (Photo: IE)

Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad today threatened to resist Gorkha Janmukti Morcha if it wants to spread its agitation for Gorkhaland from Darjeeling hills to Terai or Dooars region. “GJM’s agitation has its effect in the plains and tribal people living in GTA area are facing the heat. We will put up resistance if GJM spreads their agitation to Dooars and Terai,” ABAVP state president Birsa Tirkey said. Terai and Dooars region constitute the plains of Darjeeling district, entire Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar district and upper region of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

Tribal women living in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area are starving because of the indefinite strike by GJM, Tirkey told a press conference here. GJM’s agitation is not going in the democratic way, he said adding that neither any one dies nor any government vehicle is burnt in a democratic movement. “We are not ready to accept Gorkhaland where Dooars and Terai would be a part of. IF we are attacked, we will resist,” the ABAVP state president said.