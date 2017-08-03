Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha after questions raised over his absence

Although Tendulkar attended the proceedings, he didn’t ask any question. Boxer Mary Kom too was also present in the Upper House. (IE Image)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday attended the Rajya Sabha. Although Tendulkar attended the proceedings, he didn’t ask any question. Boxer Mary Kom too was also present in the Upper House. This development comes two days after Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal had questioned the absence of nominated members from the Rajya Sabha. Agarwal had on Tuesday asked Tendulkar and actress Rekha to resign from the Rajya Sabha. Speaking in the Upper House of Parliament, he had said: “They should resign if they are not interested in Parliament They are hardly present in Parliament.”

However, this was not the first time that Agarwal has raised the issue.In March, Agarwal had said, “We have been yearning to see the presence of nominated members. They never come to the house. The entire session is over, but we haven’t seen them, be it Tendulkar or film actress Rekha or others. Tendulkar and Rekha were the worst performers in attendance in the Rajya Sabha among the 12 nominated members