Ten percent reservation for forward Hindu communities in devaswoms: 12 decisions announced by Kerala CM today

One of the announcements of the board was about the recruitment to Waqf board. It will be done through the Kerala Public Service Commission. (PTI)

In a first, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that there would be 10 percent reservation as part of the recruitment to the Devaswom Board for economically backward, forward Hindu communities. In simple words, the Devasmom Board is responsible for the administration of temples across the state. ”This will be the first reservation for economically poor sections of the forward communities, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced today.

Other announcements made by the Kerala CM today are as follows:

1. The pension age of doctors has been increased to 60 years from 56 years.

2. There will be an online single window pertaining to IT needs of the state government.

3. Recruitment to Waqf board will be done through the Kerala Public Service Commission.

4. The 125th year of Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Kerala will be celebrated as ”Vivekananda Sparsham” which means the ”Touch of Vivekananda.”

5. A statue of Sri Narayana Guru will be installed in Thiruvananthapuram.

6. A revised salary has been announced today for employees of the Kerala tourism infrastructure limited.

7. Those policemen who are on Sabarimala temple duty will now get Rs 200 in place of Rs 150 as their luggage allowance.

8. An ordinance has been mooted for the appointment of Calicut university syndicate and Senate.

9. Rehabilitation of homes, as part of Tsunami relief efforts, to be granted to the registered beneficiaries.

10. A Road Safety Commissioner to be appointed on a full-time basis.

11. In lieu of attachment proceedings that are underway against credit defaulters who have been affected by endosulfan, an extension has been announced.

12. 10 percent reservation of economically backward, forward Hindu communities to the Devaswom Board.

These twelve decisions were announced by Kerala CM today after the weekly Cabinet meeting. The day also marked several dramatic moments and paved the way for Transport Minister Thomas Chandy’s resignation.