Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu extends support for Jallikattu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu today came out strongly in support of jallikattu amid groundswell in Tamil Nadu for the conduct of the bull-taming sport. Describing Jallikattu as the “spirit of Tamil Nadu”, Mahesh Babu took to twitter and hoped the voices of the protesters are heard.

“Jallikattu is the spirit of Tamil Nadu — bold and fearless,” said the actor, son of veteran film personality Krishna. “Proud to see such a statement of unity among Tamilians for something that they truly believe in. Especially admire the way, the students of Tamil Nadu have been standing up for the cause, relentlessly fighting for their roots and culture. Hope their voices are heard. I support the spirit of Tamil Nadu,” Mahesh Babu, who grew up and studied in Chennai, said in a series of tweets.

A string of celebrities including Rajinikanth, A R Rahman, Kamal Hassan, Telugu film star K Pawan Kalyan, chess wizard Viswanathan Anand to name a few, have already expressed their support for the sport.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing massive protests over the issue of jallikattu. Lakhs of students and youths are holding peaceful protests across the state, while agitators in Madurai, the main area which has been hosting jallikattu sport for centuries, have stopped trains pressing for their demand.

Businesses, theatres, schools and transporters have declared a day-long strike today supporting the demand for immediate permission to hold jallikattu events.