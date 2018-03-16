Telugu Desam Party’s no-trust motion against NDA: What is a no-confidence motion?

YSR Congress Party YV Subba Reddy on Friday submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Secretary-General seeking to move a motion on ‘No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers’ in Lok Sabha. (PTI)

YSR Congress Party YV Subba Reddy on Thursday submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Secretary-General seeking to move a motion on ‘No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers’ in Lok Sabha. YSR submitted the no-confidence letter in the wake of the Narendra Modi government’s denial to grant of special status category to Andhra Pradesh. This is the first no-confidence motion moved against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since the beginning of their tenure. Soon after, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu announced support for the motion. YSR head Jagan Mohan Reddy is believed to have written letters to other party chiefs and sought for support for the motion. Reddy expects to garner alliances of parties like Congress, the Left, NCP, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party. The TDP is also set to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre and is garnering support from opposition parties.

What is no-confidence motion and how does the vote of no-confidence work?

A motion of no-confidence or vote of no-confidence is a declaration or vote which states that a person or a party in position of a responsibility (preferably government or managerial) is no longer believed fit to hold that position most likely due to their failure in carrying out the responsibilities or making decisions that other person or party feels are detrimental to the governance. In India, a motion of no-confidence can be introduced only in the Lok Sabha which is the lower house of the Parliament of India. The Speaker sets up a date for discussion of the motion if minimum of 50 members of the house support the motion.

If the motion is supported and carried forward, the house debates and votes on the motion. If the majority in favour of moving the no-confidence motion wins the vote then the incumbent government has to vacate office. The government will no longer be able to hold the administration of the country and the ruling party will fall. Thus, the motion of no-confidence is passed to remove the council of ministers and oust the ruling government from administrative offices.

What experts say

The move by the TDP and YSRCP to move a no-confidence motion against the government will come as a huge embarrassment for the BJP, though the stand of these parties is not principled, Supreme Court lawyer and constitutional expert Dushyant Dave told FinancialExpress.com.

“The way the situation is unfolding, it will definitely be an embarrassment for the BJP. The parties have the numbers to move a no-confidence motion. As per procedure, a no-confidence motion can be moved if has the support of 50 members of the House. An application is then moved to the Lok Sabha Speaker. It is up to the Speaker to accept it or stall it, which the Speaker may choose to do in the current case,” Dave said.

From a purely political perspective, the motion may not stand, Dave told Fe.Com. “TDP’s stand is not principled. Chandrababu Naidu is asking for a lot of money that Andhra Pradesh probably does not deserve.” Will no-confidence motion stand? “Not likely,” says Dave. “The BJP may be able to persuade these parties tomorrow. But yes, it will be an embarrassment for the BJP.”