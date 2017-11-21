Tell us what steps have been taken to curb air pollution: Allahabad High Court to Uttar Pradesh govt

The Allahabad High Court today asked the Uttar Pradesh government what steps it has taken to check air pollution in the state. (Express photo)

The Allahabad High Court today asked the Uttar Pradesh government what steps it has taken to check air pollution in the state. Hearing a public interest litigation, the bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Abdul Moin asked chief standing counsel Ramesh Pandey to gather information as to what has been done to check air pollution in compliance with the November 16 order of the court. The court had last year issued directions for curbing pollution levels in the state. It had asked state agencies to follow the guidelines set by the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal in this regard.

The court had also banned the entry of vehicles in the municipal corporation area in Lucknow as well as other big cities for the purpose of rallies and roadshows. It had directed the municipal corporation to publish in newspapers the names and mobile numbers of 10 officials, who could be contacted for removal of garbage. Directions were issued to the government to take opinion of experts for removing mist and ban illegal felling of trees. The court will next hear the matter on November 23.