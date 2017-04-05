Telangana techie commits suicide in US; had sent apology to parents before ending life

The exact reason for Gudur’s death has not been confirmed but his relatives said he had been going through a marital dispute. (Representative Image: Reuters)

A Telangana techie from Bhongir town was found hanging from a fan in his house in the US (Seattle). The software engineer Madhukar Reddy Gudur is survived by wife and a daughter and had recently moved into his new house. Gudur’s parents in India, who were informed of his death on Tuesday, are waiting for his dead body to be brought back home. The exact reason for Gudur’s death has not been confirmed but his relatives said he had been going through a marital dispute – he was very well off and did not have any money problems. Before committing suicide, he had sent a mail and apologised to his parents for his decision to end his life, reported Deccan Chronicle.

Gudur was son of Bal Reddy and Sugunamma, who live in Bhongir. A BITS Pilani alumni, Madhukar Gudur had been working for a multi-national company and was living in the US for about seven years. Four years ago, he got married to Swati, who too is a software engineer in Seattle. Since then he has been facing marital problems and this was troubling him heavily. In fact after his marriage, the techie, who had come to India often, stopped visiting totally – he had not visited his parents even once after marriage as Swati did not like him going to his village, a relative revealed. His parents had been asking him to come to India and solve his marital issues here but that also did not happen.

However, Gudur kept in touch with his wider family and told his cousins that he wanted to come to India and find a job in Hyderabad and even have his wife and and daughter shift here too, but the plan did not work out. This reportedly further troubled him.