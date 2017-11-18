Telangana shocker! TRS MLA says BJP flag bearers won’t be given houses under government scheme

TRS MLA Kova Lakshmi. (Source: ANI)

In a shocking incident reported from Telangana, TRS MLA Kova Lakshmi was recorded saying at an event on 15th November that people who hold Bharatiya Janata Party flags will not be given facilities provided by the state government. Saidabad TRS MLA Kova Lakshmi believes that those who don’t support the ruling party, will have to suffer and have no right over the government schemes. Lakshmi said that those who support BJP will not be given double bedroom houses. “People who hold BJP flags, will not be given double bedroom houses (under government scheme),” she was quoted saying by ANI in Asifabad, Telangana, citing an unverified source.

“Once the flats get constructed, name your colony as KCR colony and we will provide all facilities. But if any of you from now onwards is seen with a BJP flag, we will strike your name off from the scheme,” she added. The legislator was attending a foundation laying ceremony in her constituency when she was caught on camera making the above statement. The video of this incident was shared by a few users on Twitter and drew massive criticism. Bharatiya Janata Party also launched an attack on the ruling party by saying that its leaders are behaving like dictators and also alleged an unfair distribution of 2BHK houses.

Ruling #TRS MLA draws flak, after her video issuing diktat ‘ No 2BHK flat to those ho hold #BJP flag’ goes viral. Opposition alleging partiality in the distribution of housing scheme for poor. pic.twitter.com/JSq03DAhai — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) November 18, 2017

Party’s spokesperson, Krishna Sagar strongly objected Kova Lakshmi’s statement. He said that this scheme is not a private property of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rai but a state government welfare scheme and the ruling party can’t circle beneficiaries based on their political affiliations.

A reaction also came in from TRS where they didn’t take the ownership of the statement. TRS MP Jithender Reddy said that it was a personal statement and has nothing to with party’s ideology. “It is her personal statement, not the party’s line. Our CM believes in giving benefits to every Telanganite. We definitely condemn it,” Jithender Reddy said about Kova Lakshmi’s statement.

Under this flagship scheme, the Telangana government has sanctioned 1000 such houses in each Assembly constituency of the state.