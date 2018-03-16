Telangana presents Rs 1,74,453-crore pro-farmer budget

The government will give Rs 4,000 an acre to each farmer in the kharif and rabi seasons to take care of input expenditure. Farmers will get cheques in three phases, beginning April 19. (PTI)

Telangana finance minister Eatela Rajender on Thursday presented the budget for 2018-19 with an estimated total expenditure of Rs 1,74,453.84 crore. A big part of the allocation is towards agriculture and irrigation projects. Of this, revenue expenditure is Rs 1,25,454.70 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 33,369.10 crore, which constitutes 19% of the total expenditure. In 2018-19, the estimated revenue surplus is Rs 5,520.41 crore and the fiscal deficit is Rs 29,077.07 crore, which is 3.45% of the GSDP. Revenue is expected to touch Rs 73,751 crore in the current financial year, according to the finance minister. The minister said the average annual GSDP growth rate of Telangana at constant prices in the combined state was barely 4.2% during 2012-13 and 2013-14. After the formation of the new state, the growth picked up momentum and there is a perceptible increase in the growth. The growth at constant prices improved from 5.4% in 2013-14 to 6.8% in 2014-15 and this improvement continued in all the succeeding years. The growth rates in 2015-16 and 2016-17 were 8.6% and 10.1%, respectively. “During the current year 2017-18, the economy of Telangana is estimated to grow at 10.4% in real terms, compared with the national GDP growth of 6.6%,’’ Rajender said. While a large chunk of Rs 25,000 crore has been allocated for irrigation projects, the state government has earmarked Rs 12,000 crore for the Rythu Lakshmi scheme that seeks to offer a financial help of Rs 8,000 per year to each farmer.

The government will give Rs 4,000 an acre to each farmer in the kharif and rabi seasons to take care of input expenditure. Farmers will get cheques in three phases, beginning April 19. Besides, the state government has allocated Rs 500 crore to offer a cover of Rs 5 lakh each to farmers. “Because of the significant improvement in power situation and augmentation of irrigation facilities, agricultural growth is promising. The growth of the agriculture and allied sectors is estimated to reach 6..9% in 2017-18. With improvement of irrigation as a result of projects and renovation of tanks, 24-hour uninterrupted power supply and optimum utilisation of ground water, there is likely to be further improvement in agriculture sector in 2018-19,’’ the minister said.

According to him, the state could achieve a higher growth rate because of increased focus on power and irrigation. Despite demonetisation and initial problems in the implementation of the GST, the state could achieve a growth rate of 7.6% in the manufacturing sector in 2017-18. An amount of Rs 5,575 crore has been proposed for R&B department and Rs 15,563 crore has been proposed for the panchayati raj and rural development department. Besides, Rs 5,650 crore is proposed for the power sector. The state government’s TS i-PASS legislation for industrial development has brought in large scale investments. Permissions have so far been granted to 6,206 industries.