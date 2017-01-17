Telangana Police nabs US citizen for downloading child pornography

As per the information, Jones has confessed his crime. (Reuters)

The Cyber Crime Wing of Telangana Police has arrested an US citizen from Hyderabad for allegedly uploading and downloading child pornography yesterday. The man identified as James Kirk Jones has been working with a multi-national law firm. He was arrested after the police received an Interpol input of an IP address from which child pornography was being shared. A case has been registered under the section of Information Technology Act, 2000 and the probe is on, the police further said.

“During the course of investigation the IP address was traced to the address of accused at Madhapur. Immediately his premises were searched and police seized a laptop containing 29,288 items of child pornographic videos and images among others,” said the release.

As per the information, Jones has confessed his crime and said he developed the habit of watching child pornography since childhood and has been watching such material sonce then, it added.The police also said that further investigation about his activities in India is on.

(With inputs from PTI)