  3. Telangana Left parties seek disqualification of IT Minister K T Rama Rao on basis of violating electoral law

Telangana Left parties seek disqualification of IT Minister K T Rama Rao on basis of violating electoral law

The CPI(M) and other Left parties in Telangana have accused IT Minister K T Rama Rao of violating the electoral law and demanded his disqualification.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: August 3, 2017 8:43 PM
telangana parties disqualify kt rama rao, kt rama rao violate electoral law disqualification, telangana it minister kt rama rao section 9a act The CPI(M) and other Left parties in Telangana have accused IT Minister K T Rama Rao of violating the electoral law and demanded his disqualification. (Source: PTI)

The CPI(M) and other Left parties in Telangana have accused IT Minister K T Rama Rao of violating the electoral law and demanded his disqualification. They have petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state seeking disqualification of Rao, alleging there is a “serious violation” of a relevant section of the Representation of People’s Act by him. Rao was a director of a private company which was a supplier of vehicles to the government “in pursuance of a Government Order”, the Left parties alleged in their joint memorandum submitted to the CEO.

“Therefore, in these factual and legal circumstances it is hereby requested to issue appropriate orders disqualifying K T Rama Rao under Section 9A of the Act,” said the memorandum submitted yesterday. The section 9A deals with “disqualification for government contracts”. The Left parties also submitted a purported affidavit filed by Rao, the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for the 2014 assembly elections to support their claim.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top