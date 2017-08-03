Telangana Left parties seek disqualification of IT Minister K T Rama Rao on basis of violating electoral law

The CPI(M) and other Left parties in Telangana have accused IT Minister K T Rama Rao of violating the electoral law and demanded his disqualification. (Source: PTI)

The CPI(M) and other Left parties in Telangana have accused IT Minister K T Rama Rao of violating the electoral law and demanded his disqualification. They have petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state seeking disqualification of Rao, alleging there is a “serious violation” of a relevant section of the Representation of People’s Act by him. Rao was a director of a private company which was a supplier of vehicles to the government “in pursuance of a Government Order”, the Left parties alleged in their joint memorandum submitted to the CEO.

“Therefore, in these factual and legal circumstances it is hereby requested to issue appropriate orders disqualifying K T Rama Rao under Section 9A of the Act,” said the memorandum submitted yesterday. The section 9A deals with “disqualification for government contracts”. The Left parties also submitted a purported affidavit filed by Rao, the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for the 2014 assembly elections to support their claim.