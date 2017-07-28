Telangana jails to rent out cells, set to earn Rs 25 crore per year

There are 50 jails in the state which can accommodate about 6,848 prisoners. (PTI)

Prisons in Telangana will soon be subletting their cells to other states at a cost of Rs 10,000 a month. The 29th and the youngest state has offered this scheme only for convicts imprisoned for non-serious offences, the Hindustan Times reported. The prisoners transferred to the jails cannot be undertrials or seasoned criminals under any circumstances, it has been revealed. VK Singh, director general of prisons, told HT, “Norway, where the crime rate has gone down considerably, started this practice of letting its prisons to neighbouring countries facing space shortage for prisoners. We want to adopt this.” According to the report, there are 50 jails in the state which can accommodate about 6,848 prisoners. While 6,000 prisoners are lodged in, 800 more can be accommodated. The scheme may begin next year after space for at least 2,000 renters could be cleared, the DG said.

Jails of states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are chronically overcrowded. These can become Telangana’s potential clients, the report said. Telangana was founded in 2014 and its jails are fairly less crowded. Reform programmes like Maha Parivarthan, Vidya Danam and Unnati contributed a great deal in this as the number of repeat-offenders dropped. Singh told HT, “We plan to charge Rs 10,000 a prisoner a month for their boarding and lodging, security, mulakat (meeting visitors) and training in various job skills.” The prisons department estimated earnings of Rs 25 crore a year from renting out to other states.