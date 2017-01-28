Telangana Govt. working to get rid of ‘Gurumba’ menace

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (PTI/File)

In a bid to free Telangana from the menace of consumption of Gurumba, a particularly potent form of toddy, Excise Minister Padma Rao has said the state has been undertaking massive efforts to contain the sale and consumption of the toddy liquor and added that the police department has been directed to clampdown the sale of the same.

“Problems are there in the state and I am well aware of them. We have given orders to the police officers and all have been working for a Gurumba less state. Even in Dhoolpet, there are no Gudumba sales now and we are proud of it,” Rao told ANI, said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has been working tirelessly to make Telangana an ideal state and would solve all the issues.