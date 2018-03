PTI photo

Telangana IAS officers transferred: The Telangana government on Thursday night effected transfers and postings of several IAS officers.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been posted as Secretary to Chief Minister in the Chief Minister’s office, according to a

Government Order (GO) issued on Thursday.

K Manicka Raj, Collector of Sanga Reddy district, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Chief

Minister, it said.