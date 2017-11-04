Telangana government unveils food processing policy at World Food India 2017

Chefs poured 800 kilograms of rice and lentils into a huge pan in New Delhi as India hosted an exhibition to attract foreign investment to its food processing industry. (World Food India)

The Telangana government today unveiled the food processing policy at the ongoing World Food India 2017 conference being held in New Delhi.

According to an official release here, the policy is aimed at attracting investments to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore in the food processing sector in the state and also creating about 1.25 lakh direct jobs in the next five years.

Unveiling the policy at Vignan Bhavan, IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said the new policy would interlink the food processing sector with agriculture and allied fields for improving the income of farmers.

As part of the policy, food processing clusters and parks will be developed in the state, the release added.