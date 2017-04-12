Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao raises reservation for SC/ST and backward classes

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the percentage of the hiked quota would be decided by the state government at a meeting on April 15. (Reuters)

In a major development in Telangana today, state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has today hiked reservations Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe and backward classes, an NDTV report has said. The state government is also likely to call a special session of the state Assembly on April 16 to hike the quota for Muslims and tribals.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the percentage of the hiked quota would be decided by the state government at a meeting on April 15. After the bill is passed, it will then be sent to the President for his consent.

The chief minister was addressing the media after the state cabinet meeting, which cleared the report of State Backward Classes Commission on the socio-economic conditions of Muslims and report of another committee to raise the quota for tribals. He added that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state was taking this step to fulfil its election promise to the rasise quota for Muslims and Scheduled Tribes to 12 percent each.

He also pointed out that the socially and economically backward sections among Muslims are enjoying 5 percent reservation in education as well as jobs.

You may also like to watch this video

The Chief Minister further added that legislation by the state government would be on the similar kind of law that was passed in Tamil Nadu.

Rao also pointed out that with most of the of the state’s population constitute of Scheduled Castes, backwards classes, minorities, and Scheduled Tribes , 50 percent ceiling on the reservation will not work for the state.

Giving examples of states introducing more than 50 percent reservation, the chief minister said that that law has to be equal for all states.

(With inputs from IANS)