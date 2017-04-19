Telangana Government orders early summer vacations in schools due to severe heatwave

With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state, department has warned of a heatwave like conditions in all the districts of the state. (PTI)

The Telangana Government has ordered all government and private school to be closed for summer vacations from today because of a severe heatwave. Yesterday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the temperature is likely to continue to soar in the state, which has reached 40-degree mark.

As per the department, Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad city witnessed heatwave conditions yesterday. Monsoon rains this year would be 96 percent of a long-term average, KJ Ramesh, director general of the state-run India Meteorological Department, had said during a news conference.

The department also said earlier that maximum temperatures could be above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. The mercury is likely to be above 42 degrees Celsius at some places North Telangana. Mahabubnagar had recorded the highest temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius in the state on Monday, it had said.

With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of the state, department has warned of a heatwave like conditions in all the districts of the state. Recently, the department had also predicted that cyclonic Storm Maarutha that was laid over east central Bay of Bengal, about 735 km East-Southeast of Paradip may trigger rains or thundershowers at few places in Odisha.

It had also had advised hoisting Distant Warning Signal Number Two (DW-II) at Paradip and Gopalpur ports expecting that the cyclone may head northeastwards and cross Myanmar coast near Sandway.

The IMD, in a press conference yesterday, had predicted a normal Monsoon across the country this year .