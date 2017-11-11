Telangana government mulls monorail in Hyderabad’s IT corridor

The desired green cover of 35 per cent in the IT corridor would be achieved in next two years. (PTI)

The Telangana government is contemplating to introduce monorail transport system in the city’s IT corridor to improve traffic movement, a senior official has said. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT), said this while addressing the ‘5th FM Council Summit’, organised by the Facilities Management Council (FMC) Telangana last evening, according to a release from the organisers. FMC is the professional body of the facilities management industry in the state. Noting that Hyderabad is still the preferred destination for investments, the official cited example of reputed firms increasing their staff strength in the city. The desired green cover of 35 per cent in the IT corridor would be achieved in next two years, he said.

FMC is a platform to network and share best practices in the areas of office management, engineering operations, food and beverages, transportation, security, seat management, guest relations, environment, health & safety and building infrastructure, among others, said Satyanarayana Mangala, president of FMC, Telangana.