Telangana girl Malavath Poorna scales Europe’s highest mountain peak

Poorna, along with Sri Vidya, a 16-year-old girl from the state, began trekking the mountain on July 24 and reached the peak on July 27 at 7.30 am Moscow. (Image: PTI)

Malavath Poorna, the young girl from Telangana who climbed Mount Everest at the age of 13, has now conquered Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and entire Europe, the state government said today. Poorna, along with Sri Vidya, a 16-year-old girl from the state, began trekking the mountain on July 24 and reached the peak on July 27 at 7.30 am Moscow time, a release from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) said.

Mt Elbrus is Europe’s highest mountain peak, it said. Poorna scaled Mount Everest, the world’s tallest peak, in May 2014 when she was just 13-year-old. “I am determined to scale the seven highest mountain peaks in the seven continents of the world. So far, I conquered three highest mountain peaks in the three continents of the world Mt Everest in Asia, Mt Kilimanjaro, Africa and Mt Elbrus, Europe,” the release quoted Poorna as saying.

Vidya is from TSWREIS’ school at Aleir, Nalgonda district, while Poorna is currently pursuing undergraduate course at TSWRDC (Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College) at Ibrahimpatnam, it said.

“As a mark of tribute, I hoisted the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the top of the Mt Elbrus. The chief minister sanctioned 53 welfare residential degree colleges for women and men which no other state in India has done before,” the release quoted Vidya as saying.