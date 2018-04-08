Telangana farmer thrashes Russian cyclist, reason will leave you surprised

A bizarre incident reported from the state of Telangana.

In a bizarre incident reported from the state of Telangana, a Russian cyclist was beaten up by a farmer on the suspicion that the former was a thief. The incident was reported on Friday night from Kamareddy district, which is about 120 km from the state capital, Hyderabad. The cyclist, who is from Russia, is touring across the country. Bad weather forced the cyclist to take shelter in an agricultural field. When the field owner came to check for potential damage to the tent pitched in his field, he mistook the cyclist for a thief and started talking in Telugu. And before the cyclist could pull out his phone to use Google Translator to understand what the man was saying, the farmer started hitting him with the torch he was carrying.

The Russian cyclist is a 44-year-old man identified himself as V Oleg. He tried to identify himself but the farmer, Mahender Reddy, overpowered him. After seeing Reddy thrashing an alleged thief, other locals joined in, to beat up Oleg. The cyclist suffered injuries on head, arms and jaw. Thankfully his condition is stable and he will be released from the Osmania General Hospital in a couple of days.

Oleg was travelling from Nizamabad to Shirdi in Maharashtra and he is in the country as a tourist. It was a thunderstorm which forced Oleg to take a break at Bhiknoor village.