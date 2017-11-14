Telangana cop gets massage by woman home guard, uproar gets him suspended; watch now

The woman home guard was in her ‘khaki sari’ when she was giving the massage. (Twitter)A video of a police sub-inspector from Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal area has gone viral. The 36-second video showed a man – identified as Armed Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohd Hasan getting a body massage from a woman home guard. The woman home guard was in her ‘khaki sari’ when she was giving the massage. After conducting an investigation, the police told the Hindustan Times, “Action will be taken against the ASI after a thorough departmental inquiry.”

However, it is not the first time that such incident has shown up. A similar incident, where a video went viral when a police inspector was seen receiving a massage in Hyderabad on November 4. The video clip showed the police inspector receiving a body massage from a male home guard. Identified as S Lingaiah of the Saroornagar police station, he was temporarily suspended.

#WATCH: An Assistant Sub-Inspector gets massage done by a woman home guard in #Telangana‘s Jogulamba Gadwal. (Source: Unverified) pic.twitter.com/B0s0cskKlk — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2017

In 2016, an Uttar Pradesh sub-inspecter was caught getting a massage. The Hardoi district police said that the police officer was suspended. But the police, later on, shrugged off the charges and said that the massage was necessary as the officer suffered from a major backache.