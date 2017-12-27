Telangana Commerce minister invited to WEF meet in Davos

Telangana’s Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao has received an invitation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Switzerland next month (IE image)

Telangana’s Commerce Minister K.T. Rama Rao has received an invitation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Switzerland next month — an invite generally restricted to Union Ministers or Chief Ministers, said an official statement on Wednesday. The Information Technology, Industries and Commerce Minister has been invited to the prestigious meet in recognition of his active role in making Telangana the number one state in the ease of doing business ranking, said the statement from the Minister’s office. More than 2,500 business leaders, economists and politicians from around the world will attend the meeting scheduled to be held in Davos. The forum, while extending the special invite, took into consideration the key role played by the minister in organising Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad last month and his efforts over last three years in attracting investment to the state. Rama Rao, the son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will meet business leaders and CEOs of leading companies during the four-day meet starting from January 23.KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said he would highlight the policies of the state government, especially the industrial policy and the enormous investment opportunities in the state.