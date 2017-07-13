Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao takes MLA to task for misbehaviour with woman collector

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (PTI)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today expressed anger and anguish over the alleged “rash behaviour” of TRS MLA from Mahabubabad Shankar Naik towards a woman district collector at an official event. While the MLA denied any wrongdoing on his part and said he respected the collector and apologised to her, the officer declined to comment on the entire episode. A release issued by Rao’s office said, “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed anger at Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik’s rash behaviour towards the district collector. He took the MLA to task for his misbehaviour. The CM expressed his regrets and anguish over the incident.”

Rao instructed his party’s legislator to personally meet the collector and tender an unconditional apology to her, it said. “The CM warned the MLA that if he does not change his behaviour, he would be suspended from the party,” it said. Rao asked Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari and TRS MP Sitaram Naik “to speak to the collector and settle the matter on behalf of the government and the TRS. The CM said such incidents should not recur,” the release said.