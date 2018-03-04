Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hits out at Modi government, asks what has BJP done in four years

After being backed by leaders of many political parties for his statement on bringing a qualitative in Indian politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has slammed PM Narendra Modi’s government.

After being backed by leaders of many political parties for his statement on bringing a qualitative in Indian politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has slammed PM Narendra Modi’s government. As per ANI report, KCR hit out at BJP asking what has the party done in four years. “After Congress, we voted for BJP, what happened in these 4 yrs? Nothing changed,” said KCR. He said that departments of medical, education, agriculture, urban development should be handed over to state governments; however, they aren’t doing so and the centre is keeping all these departments in their hands.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief said that Congress & BJP have miserably failed in governance. He pointed at the farmers’ suicides and asked why is this happening even after 70 years of independence?. KCR said that both the parties have divided people in the name of caste, religion & politics and are not doing justice to people. The Telangana CM said that he is receiving the support of many leaders from various places in India. He said that he received the call of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who said that he has taken the right step and also assured that both of them will go forward together.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee had promised support to her Telangana counterpart, a day after he expressed keenness to participate in national politics to bring about a “qualitative change”. She telephoned the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Telangana CM and supported his plan of forming a third front. According to a report by IANS, Banerjee said that she fully agrees with KCR and is ready to work with him. “Ham aap se ek mat hain. Aap ke saath rahengey” (I am in agreement with you. I will work with you),” the CM office was quoted as saying. Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have also backed KCR’s proposal.

Meanwhile, KCR also said that non-Congress & non-BJP front should come forward & all powers should be transferred to state governments. He added that Centre should only keep limited powers in hand and only then the country will develop.