Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao battles for more funds for farm sector

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today batted for more budgetary allocation for the farm sector. “It is high time for the country to have a thorough review of the farm sector….the distress faced by farmers of the country,” he said, speaking to reporters here. “The crop insurance system is not perfect. Of course, the government of India has got an insurance scheme called Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. That is yet to be fully understood by the farmers, by the state governments. It has to be strengthened,” he said.

He had been asked if there needs to be a uniform policy across the country on farm loan waiver and related issues. “Progressive countries provide largest subsidies to the agriculture sector…I earnestly appeal to the Prime Minister to enhance the budget for the farming sector. It is very, very vital sector….I think the Prime Minister is at it,” he said.

Telangana government had fulfilled its promise by waiving farm loans of Rs 17,000 crore, Rao said.

To a question, he said demonetisation had been “partially successful”, and more needs to be done. “I think it is partially successful. The scheme is yet to complete. It’s under implementation, that is what the Prime Minister also told me. I think it will be further implemented. I think the Prime Minister also made a clear-cut statement in the Parliament to that effect,” he said. “But still, nothing can happen overnight. If a major change is to take place in the country, it takes some time. It is partially successful. I hope it will be successful,” he said.