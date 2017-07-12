Tejashwi Yadav rules out resigning, says PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah fear a 28-year old youngster

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of resigning even as pressure mounted on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son to quit the post. (IE image)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of resigning even as pressure mounted on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son to quit the post. A visibly defiant Tejashwi interacted with media days after CBI had registered an FIR against him in connection with corruption charges. In a no holds barred attack, Tejaswi claimed the registering of the FIR was a conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah as they fear him. Tejashwi said that BJP fears his father Lalu Prasad and was constantly trying to break the Grand Alliance in Bihar. He also took a dig at a section of media by terming it BJP minded and said that they were frustrated as the alliance between RJD and JD(U) was still intact. Tejashwi also said he did not have a mustache during time of alleged corruption which was mentioned in the FIR.

Tejashwi said that under his tenure there was no corruption in any department and the government possesses zero tolerance against corruption. Listing out achievements, he said that maximum roads have been built and he has worked for poor people of the state. Terming the FIR as political vendetta, Tejashwi claimed that people of Bihar are with him and BJP would get a befitting reply.

They are bringing up cases of 2004 against me. I was 13-14 yr old that time. How could a kid do all this? Asks Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/il4Hm1EUZy — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 12, 2017

Meanwhile, yesterday JD(U) asked the Deputy CM to come out with facts in public against the accusations. However, it had not asked for the resignation. Chairing a crucial meeting of JD(U) legislators, ex-legislators, office bearers and district chiefs, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also JD(U) national president, was quoted as saying that his party knows how to follow gatbandhan dharma (coalition dharma) and also making political sacrifices, as per PTI report.