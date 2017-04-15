Tejaswi Yadav evades questions on allegation levelled by Sushil Modi on Tej Pratap

Tejaswi Prasad Yadav. (Twitter)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav on Saturday evaded the question on the allegation levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on state Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav for not declaring his source of income and dubious land deals, saying that his statement was same as given by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesman Manoj Jha.

“We have answered about this several times; it is not necessary to comment on the same again and again. Manoj Jha had a press conference yesterday. Whatever he said is the answer to the allegation levelled by the Sushil Modi,” said Tejaswi.

Earlier on Saturday, Manoj Jha advised BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi to stop the fictitious game of exposures.

Jha denied the entire allegation made by Sushil on Tej Pratap and said that there weren’t any kind of irregularities by Yadav’s family in the land deals, adding that all the details of the same had been furnished in the Income Tax returns.

Earlier, Sushil, in his series of exposes against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family, accused Tej Pratap Yadav for not declaring his source of income and dubious land deals in Aurangabad district in his election affidavit.

Branding Tej Pratap as the ‘Robert Vadra of Bihar,’ Sushil Modi said he hid the fact form both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the State Government that he owns prime land worth Rs. 15 crore in Aurangabad district in Bihar.

“Tejaswi Yadav deliberately concealed his ownership of this land and the loan from Madhya Bihar Grameen Bank in his affidavit before the Election Commission during the 2015 Assembly polls and also in his disclosures as a minister before the State Government in December 2016,” Sushil said in a press briefing here.

“It is beyond anyone’s comprehension as to why he has not declared the property valued at Rs. 15 crore in official records,” he added.

Sushil Modi even dared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sack Tej Pratap after this revelation. (ANI)