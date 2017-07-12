Tejashwi Yadav’s bodyguards thrash journalists outside Bihar Secretariat; watch video

The incident took place reportedly at the time when Tejashwi was about to address the media after attending a meeting called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Image: ANI)

The security guards of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday thrashed several media persons outside the Bihar Secretariat. The incident took place reportedly at the time when Tejashwi was about to address the media after attending a meeting called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to ANI, Kumar had called the meeting to discuss the political situation in the state in the wake of the recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on alliance partner Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. An ANI reporter was also among those attacked by Tejashwi’s security personnel.

When the media tried to approach Tejashwi after the meeting was over, his bodyguards manhandled some media persons to keep the media away. A video released by ANI also shows Tejashwi’s bodyguards pushing reporters outside the Secretariat building.

Tejashwi has refuted the charges leveled against him by CBI and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him. He also remained defiant about not giving up to the pressure or resigning from the deputy CM post. Tejashwi said that the charges were part of the political vendetta against him and his family.

Tejashwi also took a jibe at the BJP saying that the saffron party having problem with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and his father Lalu Prasad Yadav is obvious, but to be fearing a 28-year-old youth him is beyond his imagination.

Watch video of Tejashwi Yadav’s bodyguard manhandling journalists outside Bihar Secretariat here.

#WATCH Media persons manhandled by security personnel of Tejashwi Yadav at Bihar Secretariat (Patna) pic.twitter.com/efMDg7QdQ2 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

“I can only say this is a political vendetta by the BJP. The main leaders attached to it are Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. They have always been scared of my father, but it seems they are scared of me too. Right from the beginning, they are trying to break the ‘mahagathbandhan’, and accuse us in all possible ways. Not just us, they are always ready to malign Bihar for all possible crime,” ANI quoted Tejashwi as saying while coming out of the meeting.

Further commenting up on the charges made against him by CBI, Tejashwi said that the allegations dated back to 2004-2006, when he was a 14-year-old and a teenager could not be committing crimes.